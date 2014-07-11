Coors Light
Home/Beer/Coors Light

Coors Light

Light American Beer | 12 cans | Starts at $11.99
American Lager. Light and hoppy. 4.2% ABV
Get this delivered
Brand/companycoors brewing company
Regioncolorado
SkuBE-CRSLGT-12CN
Size12 cans
Stylelite american lager
Type/varietalBeer

You May Also Like