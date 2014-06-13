Budweiser
Home/Beer/Budweiser

Budweiser

American Lager | 18 cans | Starts at $15.99
American Lager. American aroma hops with a blend of barley malts and rice. 5.0% ABV
Get this delivered
Brand/companybudweiser
SkuBE-BUDWSR-18CN
Size18 cans
Styleclassic american pilsner
Type/varietalBeer

You May Also Like