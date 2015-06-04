Bud Light
Home/Beer/Bud Light

Bud Light

Light American Beer | 24 cans | Starts at $8.49
American Lager. Barley malt and rice. 4.20% ABV
Get this delivered
Brand/companybudweiser
SkuBE-BDLT-24CN
Size24 cans
Stylelite american lager
Type/varietalBeer

You May Also Like