Boochcraft

Saucey / Beer, Cider & Hard Seltzers / Specialty Beer

Boochcraft – Ginger + Lime + Rosehips Kombucha

Spicy fresh pressed ginger juice with the tangy flavor and aroma of lime juice and rose hips are a perfect match. 7% ABV

NM
04/04/2018
Noel M.
2304 North Cahuenga Boulevard

So gross!

Terrible taste, similar to that of Mike’s hard lemonade, and I would bet it isn’t even as beneficial to your health as regular kombucha. Just get a good beer and drink your kombucha separately.

