Boochcraft – Ginger + Lime + Rosehips Kombucha
Spicy fresh pressed ginger juice with the tangy flavor and aroma of lime juice and rose hips are a perfect match. 7% ABV
Customer Reviews
NM
04/04/2018Noel M.
So gross!
Terrible taste, similar to that of Mike’s hard lemonade, and I would bet it isn’t even as beneficial to your health as regular kombucha. Just get a good beer and drink your kombucha separately.