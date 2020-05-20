Kirin Ichiban – Specialty

Deliver ASAP to
Kirin's Ichiban, or Ichiban Shibori, as it's known in Japan is hazy gold in color with malt up front & a nice hop finish at the end!

Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

14 Reviews
  • 10 months ago

    So smooth

    Highly recommended You can’t go wrong with this beer.
    Anonymous - Verified buyer
  • 10 months ago

    So Simple

    Perfection can’t be improved.
    Anonymous - Verified buyer
  • 10 months ago

    Perfect

    Just perfection just perfection.
    Anonymous - Verified buyer
  • 10 months ago

    :)

    Super :)
    Anonymous - Verified buyer
  • 11 months ago

    Highly highly Recommended

    Super highly recommended.
    Anonymous - Verified buyer
  • 11 months ago

    Simply the best.

    One of the simply best Kirin you can get in California. Highly recommended will order again.
    Anonymous - Verified buyer
  • 11 months ago

    High recommended

    Highly recommend just the best.
    Anonymous - Verified buyer
  • 11 months ago

    Yep it’s good.

    Highly recommended, I would buy this agin.
    Anonymous - Verified buyer
  • 11 months ago

    It’s good

    Always super awesome.
    Anonymous - Verified buyer
  • 11 months ago

    Always recommended!

    Super chill, great taste, real deal, good feel, ultra real.
    Anonymous - Verified buyer
  • 11 months ago

    Yes I highly recommend it

    The quality is consistent and the taste is good for a malt beer. I will order it agin with out question.
    Anonymous - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago

    Yep it’s still good.

    Just what I wanted flawless. Fresh press 100 percent malt is the way to go with Kirin Ichiban.
    Anonymous - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago

    I like it because it’s a malt beer.

    This is the closest thing I can get to the “gold can Kirin” that they don’t have anymore which is a shame.
    Anonymous - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago

    Aww yeaah.

    Look at the material
    Cameron Y. - Verified buyer