Kirin Ichiban – Specialty
Set delivery address to see local pricing
1
Kirin's Ichiban, or Ichiban Shibori, as it's known in Japan is hazy gold in color with malt up front & a nice hop finish at the end!
More By Kirin Brewing
You May Also Like
Often Bought With
Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
5.00
14 Reviews
- 10 months ago
So smoothHighly recommended You can’t go wrong with this beer.Anonymous - Verified buyer
- 10 months ago
So SimplePerfection can’t be improved.Anonymous - Verified buyer
- 10 months ago
PerfectJust perfection just perfection.Anonymous - Verified buyer
- 10 months ago
:)Super :)Anonymous - Verified buyer
- 11 months ago
Highly highly RecommendedSuper highly recommended.Anonymous - Verified buyer
- 11 months ago
Simply the best.One of the simply best Kirin you can get in California. Highly recommended will order again.Anonymous - Verified buyer
- 11 months ago
High recommendedHighly recommend just the best.Anonymous - Verified buyer
- 11 months ago
Yep it’s good.Highly recommended, I would buy this agin.Anonymous - Verified buyer
- 11 months ago
It’s goodAlways super awesome.Anonymous - Verified buyer
- 11 months ago
Always recommended!Super chill, great taste, real deal, good feel, ultra real.Anonymous - Verified buyer
- 11 months ago
Yes I highly recommend itThe quality is consistent and the taste is good for a malt beer. I will order it agin with out question.Anonymous - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
Yep it’s still good.Just what I wanted flawless. Fresh press 100 percent malt is the way to go with Kirin Ichiban.Anonymous - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
I like it because it’s a malt beer.This is the closest thing I can get to the “gold can Kirin” that they don’t have anymore which is a shame.Anonymous - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
Aww yeaah.Look at the materialCameron Y. - Verified buyer