Deliver ASAP to
Enter a Delivery Address
Stone Delicious IPA

More By Stone Brewing

Saucey / Beer, Cider & Hard Seltzers / India Pale Ale

Stone Delicious IPA – India Pale Ale

Set delivery address to see local pricing

1

A pleasantly bitter, deliciously citrusy, hop-driven IPA with a lemon candy-like flavor. Brewed with an aggressive, no-holds-barred approach, Stone Delicious has created a flavorful, cutting-edge, modern-day IPA for everyone. Pairs well with buffalo wings, blue cheese, and cigars.

More By Stone Brewing

You May Also Like

Often Bought With

Customer Reviews

4.8 Based on 4 Reviews
5 ★
75% 
3
4 ★
25% 
1
3 ★
0% 
0
2 ★
0% 
0
1 ★
0% 
0
Write a Review

Thank you for submitting a review!

Your input is very much appreciated. Share it with your friends so they can enjoy it too!

RG
09/06/2018
Ryan G.
San Diego, CA

Asaaaa

Well it says it right there in the name, these bad boys are downright delicious! They're a great way to start the day!

Share   |   Facebook  •  Twitter
Was this review helpful?  0    0
BB
05/31/2018
Beau B.
Marina del Rey, CA

Solid Choice

A solid IPA. Drank it poolside and it worked as not being too heavy or light.

Share   |   Facebook  •  Twitter
Was this review helpful?  0    0
AB
04/05/2018
Amy B.
2010 U St

Best Gluten Free Beer

Delicious IPA! It is just the right amount of tart and still keeping all the alcohol. I actually prefer it to the regular IPA.

Share   |   Facebook  •  Twitter
Was this review helpful?  0    0
A Saucey Customer
DS
04/04/2018
Derek S.
12411 West Fielding Circle

It's as the title implies... Delicious

A great beer that both my wife and I enjoy. Can't beat that!

Share   |   Facebook  •  Twitter
Was this review helpful?  0    0