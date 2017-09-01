Stone Delicious IPA – India Pale Ale
A pleasantly bitter, deliciously citrusy, hop-driven IPA with a lemon candy-like flavor. Brewed with an aggressive, no-holds-barred approach, Stone Delicious has created a flavorful, cutting-edge, modern-day IPA for everyone. Pairs well with buffalo wings, blue cheese, and cigars.
Customer Reviews
RG
09/06/2018Ryan G.
San Diego, CA
Asaaaa
Well it says it right there in the name, these bad boys are downright delicious! They're a great way to start the day!
BB
05/31/2018Beau B.
Marina del Rey, CA
Solid Choice
A solid IPA. Drank it poolside and it worked as not being too heavy or light.
AB
04/05/2018Amy B.
2010 U St
Best Gluten Free Beer
Delicious IPA! It is just the right amount of tart and still keeping all the alcohol. I actually prefer it to the regular IPA.
DS
04/04/2018Derek S.
12411 West Fielding Circle
It's as the title implies... Delicious
A great beer that both my wife and I enjoy. Can't beat that!