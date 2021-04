Speakeasy Brewing Prohibition Ale – American Amber Ale

Pours deep reddish-amber. Fluffy tan head. Lush, complex aroma of grapefruit, citrus, pine, spice and candied caramel malts. The mouth-feel is creamy with a silky, medium body and modest carbonation.