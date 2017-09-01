Deliver ASAP to
Enter a Delivery Address
Revolution Rosa

More By Revolution Brewing

Saucey / Beer, Cider & Hard Seltzers / Ales

Revolution Rosa – Hibiscus Ale

Set delivery address to see local pricing

1

A highly drinkable ale steeped with hibiscus. 5.8% ABV.

More By Revolution Brewing

You May Also Like

Often Bought With