Lagunitas Brewing – Hop Stoopid Ale
A double-barrel dose of malt and hops guaranteed to blast right through whatever lingers from the night before. 8% ABV
Ratings & Reviews
- 8 months ago
Yes.If you can’t get brown Sugga, get this.Johnathan D. - Verified buyer
- 9 months ago
DopeDoperZaareb A. - Verified buyer
- 9 months ago
Hoppy as a mugHigh abv and hoppy so I love it!Lawrence . - Verified buyer
- 1 year agoVanessa C. - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
Very goodVery good!Derek W. - Verified buyer