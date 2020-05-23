Deliver ASAP to
Lagunitas

More By Lagunitas

Beer, Cider & Hard Seltzers / Ales

Lagunitas – Sumpin' Easy Ale

Sumpin' has that thing on the tip of the tongue, and Easy just rolls off as easy as Sunday morning. Sumpin' Easy is everything we've learned about making hop-forward beer expressed in a moderate voice. Pale, cold, slightly alcoholic, and bitter. It's all we know.

  • 10 months ago

    Easy and chill to drink

    Easy fun drink for casual drinking and for hanging out
    Brittany J. - Verified buyer