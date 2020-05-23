Lagunitas – Sumpin' Easy Ale
Set delivery address to see local pricing
1
Sumpin' has that thing on the tip of the tongue, and Easy just rolls off as easy as Sunday morning. Sumpin' Easy is everything we've learned about making hop-forward beer expressed in a moderate voice. Pale, cold, slightly alcoholic, and bitter. It's all we know.
More By Lagunitas
You May Also Like
Often Bought With
Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
5.00
1 Review
- 10 months ago
Easy and chill to drinkEasy fun drink for casual drinking and for hanging outBrittany J. - Verified buyer