Elysian Brewing

Saucey / Beer, Cider & Hard Seltzers / Ales

Elysian Brewing – Bifrost Winter Ale

This decent little winter warmer pours a very nice red tinged amber. Nose of herbal hops and caramel malts with a touch of citrus fruit notes. Flavors exceed the nose with a nice balanced caramel and honey malt that surrounds
a nice spicy hop and subtle pine note with a touch of orange and subtle citrus notes. Nice mouth feel; medium body, medium light carbonation, and a sweet and hoppy balanced finish with moderate warming.

