Avery Brewing – The Beast Grand Cru Ale

The Beast is a seducer-accomodating, complicated, powerful, dark and created to last the ages. With a deep burgundy color and aromas of honey, nutmeg, man. orange and pineapple. Cellerable for 10+ yrs