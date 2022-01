Anderson Valley Brewing – Summer Solstice Ale

6 Cans 12 oz From $ 9.99

6 Bottles From $ 12.14

6 Cans From $ 12.99 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

94 PTS BEVMO BEER AMBASSADORS. Wow! Creamy, yet lightly textured. Full-bodied, yet incredibly refreshing! Its like drinking summer! Try with lemon shrimp kabobs.