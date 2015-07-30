Faurar Alb de Ceptura
Faurar Alb de Ceptura

White Blend | 751 ml
Romania. Aromas of elderflower, honeysuckle, and peach. Flavors of pear, melon, and floral notes. Clean and persistent finish. 13% ABV
SkuWW-WHTFAU-WB
Size751 ml
Type/varietalWhite Wine

