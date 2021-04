Tortoise Creek – Sauvignon Blanc

750 ml From $ 19.49 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

“Cuvee Jeanne” is beautifully balanced and aromatic with suggestions of passion fruit and grapefruit. The palate is crisp and dry but not too acidic with a good depth of flavor. The wine is perfect as an aperitif or with chicken, fish or creamy pasta dishes.