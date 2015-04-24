Simply Naked
Home/White Wine/Sauvignon Blanc/Simply Naked

Simply Naked

Sauvignon Blanc | 750 ml
Aromas of citrus and herb with light floral notes; dry, fresh and lively with a crisp, refreshing finish. 11.7% ABV
Get this delivered
SkuWW-SMPNK-SAUV
Size750 ml
Type/varietalWhite Wine

You May Also Like