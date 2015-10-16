Secreto de Viu Manent
Sauvignon Blanc | 750 ml
Chile. Aromas of exotic fruits, lime, grapefruit, white peach, and sea salt. Intense, fruity palate with good volume. 13.5% ABV
SkuWW-SECD-750ML
Size750 ml
Type/varietalWhite Wine

