Rosemount
Rosemount

Sauvignon Blanc | 750 ml
Australian. With hints of passionfruit and fresh cut grass this Sauvignon is clean and crisp. 13% ABV
SkuWW-RSMNT-SAUV
Size750 ml
Type/varietalWhite Wine

