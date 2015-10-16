Root:1
Home/White Wine/Sauvignon Blanc/Root:1

Root:1

Sauvignon Blanc | 750 ml | Starts at $17.49
Chile. An elegant and crisp wine with citrus notes and a fresh, clean finish. 12.5% ABV
Get this delivered
SkuWW-ROOT:-750ML
Size750 ml
Type/varietalWhite Wine

You May Also Like