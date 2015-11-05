Ribbonwood
White Wine/Sauvignon Blanc/Ribbonwood

Ribbonwood

Sauvignon Blanc | 750 ml
New Zealand. Passionfruit and grapefruit flavors, smartened up with currant, capsicum and hints of mineral. 13% ABV
SkuWW-RIBON-750ML
Size750 ml
Type/varietalWhite Wine

