Ravanal
Home/White Wine/Sauvignon Blanc/Ravanal

Ravanal

Sauvignon Blanc | 750 ml
Chile. Intense aromas of citric fruits, papaya and peach. Great volume, elegant with crispy fruit. 13.9% ABV
Get this delivered
SkuWW-RAVAN-750ML
Size750 ml
Type/varietalWhite Wine

You May Also Like