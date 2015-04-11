Picket Fence
Home/White Wine/Sauvignon Blanc/Picket Fence

Picket Fence

Sauvignon Blanc | 750 ml
Aromas of grapefruit, passion fruit, mango, and white flowers. Flavors of citrus and juicy peaches. 13.5% ABV
Get this delivered
SkuWW-PCKTFN-SAUV
Size750 ml
Type/varietalWhite Wine

You May Also Like