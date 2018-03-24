Set your delivery address to see local pricing and delivery options.
Pascal Jolivet

Often Bought With

Saucey / Wine / White Wine / Sauvignon Blanc

Pascal Jolivet – Sancerre

Set delivery address to see local pricing

1

Pale, whitish straw in color. The nose is very fresh, very clean with notes of lime peel, green herbs, black currant; typical, not aggressive. On the palate it is fresh and tightly wound; acidity is tempered by very subtle residual sugar; very clean; alive, racy, youthful. Overall, a dry and elegant wine, well balanced. The different origin of soils express fully their differences and their similarities. Slow evolution, very typical Sancerre.

You May Also Like

Customer Reviews

Based on 0 reviews
5 Star
0% 
0
4 Star
0% 
0
3 Star
0% 
0
2 Star
0% 
0
1 Star
0% 
0
Write a Review Ask a Question
  • Reviews (0)
  • Questions (1)

Thank you for submitting a review!

Your input is very much appreciated. Share it with your friends so they can enjoy it too!
Google