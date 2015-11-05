Nuevo Mundo
Sauvignon Blanc | 750 ml
Chile. Fragrances of fresh cut grass and herbs. Bright citrus and pineapple with a light, herbal touch and a long finish. 13% ABV
SkuWW-NUEMN-750ML
Size750 ml
Type/varietalWhite Wine

