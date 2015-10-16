Long Boat
Home/White Wine/Sauvignon Blanc/Long Boat

Long Boat

Sauvignon Blanc | 750 ml
New Zealand. Nose showcases tropical and stone fruits with a touch of fresh grass . Citrus and tropical fruits flavors. 12.5% ABV
Get this delivered
SkuWW-LONBT-750ML
Size750 ml
Type/varietalWhite Wine

You May Also Like