Kim Crawford

Sauvignon Blanc | 750 ml | Starts at $ 19.25

Kim Crawford's esteemed Sauvignon Blanc is made in Marlborough’s Wairau Valley and Awatere Valley. With a light straw color, and a strong citrus and herb aroma, this stunning wine is best enjoyed after one to three years of aging. On the palate, Crawford’s Sauvignon Blanc is brimming with juicy acidity and fresh, zesty fruit sweetness to give it a complex yet balanced flavor profile.

