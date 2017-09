Kenwood Sauvignon Blanc

Sauvignon Blanc | 750 ml | Starts at $ 15.19

DOUBLE GOLD MEDAL, 2014 San Francisco Chronicle Wine Comp. A job well done, the bright and fruit-forward '13 Kenwood Sauvignon Blanc has it all; ripe melon, some tropical fruit and light herbs.

Check Availability

Get this delivered

Check Availability