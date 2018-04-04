Become a Courier
Beer
Wine
Spirits
Set your delivery address to see local pricing and delivery options.
Saucey / Wine / White Wine / Sauvignon Blanc
John Anthony Sauvignon Blanc '10 – Sauvignon Blanc
Set delivery address to see local pricing
1
Truly a benchmark Sauvignon Blanc; Clean,and refreshing; aromatics of pear, honeysuckle and citrus translate to the palate where they unite with underlying flavors of key lime and floral tones.
You May Also Like
Often Bought With
Customer Reviews
5 Star
0%
0
4 Star
0%
0
3 Star
0%
0
2 Star
0%
0
1 Star
0%
0
Customer Photos