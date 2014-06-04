Groth
Home/White Wine/Sauvignon Blanc/Groth

Groth

Sauvignon Blanc | 750 ml | Starts at $21.74
Napa Valley. A citrus and melon character blend. 14.5% ABV
Get this delivered
Brand/companygroth vineyards & winery
Regioncalifornia
SkuWW-GROTH-SAUV
Size750 ml
Styleother
Type/varietalWhite Wine

You May Also Like