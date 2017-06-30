Cupcake

Sauvignon Blanc | 750 ml | Starts at $ 13.49

Made in New Zealand, this sauvignon blanc is just as sweet as the name suggests. On the palate, this wine starts with rich fresh fruit flavors of raspberry and dark cherry, and finishes dark with hints of cocoa and toasted oak. Surpassingly full-bodied for a white wine, Cupcake pairs well with shellfish, goat cheese, and earthy vegetables, but honestly you’ll probably end up just drinking a bottle all on it’s own because it’s so good. Better get two…

Check Availability

Get this delivered

Check Availability