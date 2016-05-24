Creto
Sauvignon Blanc | 750 ml
Chile. Aromas of citrus and green apples, with a hint of grass. Light bodied with a fresh finish. 12.5% ABV
SkuWW-CRETO-750ML
Size750 ml
Type/varietalWhite Wine

