Become a Courier
Beer
Wine
Spirits
Set your delivery address to see local pricing and delivery options.
Saucey / Wine / White Wine / Sauvignon Blanc
Better Half Sauvignon Blanc – Sauvignon Blanc
Set delivery address to see local pricing
1
Bright youthful corlor; fragrant aromas of lemon sorbet, gooseberry and a note of green apple; rich juicy flavors and very concentrated on the palate; perfect with shellfish.
You May Also Like
Often Bought With
Customer Reviews
5 Star
0%
0
4 Star
0%
0
3 Star
0%
0
2 Star
0%
0
1 Star
0%
0
Customer Photos