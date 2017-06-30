Beringer California Collection
Home/White Wine/Sauvignon Blanc/Beringer California Collection

Beringer California Collection

Sauvignon Blanc | 750 ml | Starts at $9.49
California. Aromas of citrus, guava, and melon. Flavors of lemon and tangerine. 13.5% ABV
Get this delivered
SkuWW-BERCAL-SAUV
Size750 ml
Type/varietalWhite Wine

You May Also Like