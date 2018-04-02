Become a Courier
Beer
Wine
Spirits
Set your delivery address to see local pricing and delivery options.
Wente Vyds River Bank Riesling – Riesling
Set delivery address to see local pricing
1
The Wente Riverbank Riesling is fresh and pretty; pleasing aromas and flavors of ripe apples and flowers with a note of citrus; persistent on the palate; slightly sweet in the finish.
More By Wente Vineyards
You May Also Like
Often Bought With
Customer Reviews
5 Star
0%
0
4 Star
0%
0
3 Star
0%
0
2 Star
0%
0
1 Star
0%
0
Customer Photos