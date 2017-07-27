Schlink Haus
Schlink Haus

Sweet Red | 750 ml | Starts at $16.49
A delightfully fruity red wine that is full-bodied with flavors of blackberries.
Brand/companyschlink haus
SkuWW-S85112-750ML
Size750 ml
Styleother
Type/varietalWhite Wine

