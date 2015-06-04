Meli
Meli

Riesling | 750 ml
Unoaked, and with no residual sugar, showcases the brisk acidity of the aromatic riesling grape. ABV 12.5%
SkuWW-MELI-RSLG
Size750 ml
Type/varietalWhite Wine

