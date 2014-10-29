Dr. Loosen Red Slate
Home/White Wine/Riesling/Dr. Loosen Red Slate

Dr. Loosen Red Slate

Dry Rieseling | 750 ml | Starts at $18.49
Complex aroma of fruit and herbs, with medium body and a long, bright finish. 8.5% ABV.
Get this delivered
SkuWW-LOOSEN-RIES
Size750 ml
Type/varietalWhite Wine

You May Also Like