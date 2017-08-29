Raeburn
Home/White Wine/Raeburn

Raeburn

Chardonnay | 750 ml | Starts at $27.99
California. Ripe, luscious, and delicious. Fruit is beautifully complemented with toasted oak, vanilla, with a balanced finish.
Get this delivered
SkuWW-R72824-750ML
Size750 ml
Type/varietalWhite Wine

You May Also Like