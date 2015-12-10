Stonewood
Stonewood

Pinot Grigio | 750 ml
California. Crisp and light-bodied with delicate floral aromas. Citrus and white peach flavors. 12.5% ABV
SkuWW-STONEPNTG-750ML
Size750 ml
Type/varietalWhite Wine

