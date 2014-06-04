Fontana Candida
Home/White Wine/Pinot Grigio/Fontana Candida

Fontana Candida

Pinot Grigio | 750 ml | Starts at $17.09
Italy. Lush and full-bodied with a fruity aroma. 12% ABV
Get this delivered
Brand/companyfontana candida
Regionveneto
SkuWW-FONTC-PG
Size750 ml
Styleother
Type/varietalWhite Wine

You May Also Like