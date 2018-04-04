Become a Courier
Beer
Wine
Spirits
Set your delivery address to see local pricing and delivery options.
Black Box Pinot Grigio – Pinot Grigio/Pinot Gris
Set delivery address to see local pricing
1
The Black Box Pinot Grigio displays lovely floral aromas of citrus blossoms. The flavors are bright, with juicy lemon-lime flavors and hints of peaches. It has a bright and well-balanced finish
More By Black Box Wines
You May Also Like
Often Bought With
Customer Reviews
5 Star
0%
0
4 Star
0%
0
3 Star
0%
0
2 Star
0%
0
1 Star
0%
0
Customer Photos