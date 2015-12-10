Petroni
Home/White Wine/Petroni

Petroni

Rosato Di Sonoma | 750 ml
Sonoma. Floral and fruity aroma. Medium bodied, palate opens up with a flood of red berry and fruit salad. 14.5% ABV
Get this delivered
SkuWW-PETRO-750ML
Size750 ml
Type/varietalWhite Wine

You May Also Like