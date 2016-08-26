Villa Jolanda
Villa Jolanda

Strawberry Moscato | 750 ml
A vibrant and delicious sparkling wine with strawberry fruit flavors. Fun for a sunny day. 6.5% ABV
SkuSD-V20419-750ML
Size750 ml
Type/varietalsd craft brews

