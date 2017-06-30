Barefoot
Home/White Wine/Moscato/Barefoot

Barefoot

Moscato | 750 ml | Starts at $10.49
Californian. Fruity aromas and flavors of peach and apricot combine for a sweet, crisp finish. 8.5% ABV
Get this delivered
SkuWW-BARFT-MSC
Size750 ml
Type/varietalWhite Wine

You May Also Like