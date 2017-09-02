Marques De Riscal
Home/White Wine/Marques De Riscal

Marques De Riscal

Sauvingon Blanc | 750 ml | Starts at $12.49
Spain. Fresh, aromatic citrus and melon taste on the palate. Clean, long finish. 12.5% ABV
Get this delivered
SkuWW-M47320-750ML
Size750 ml
Type/varietalWhite Wine

You May Also Like