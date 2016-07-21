Le Grand Noir
Home/White Wine/Le Grand Noir

Le Grand Noir

Rosé | 750 ml | Starts at $21.99
Fresh, opine-appley wine, with a subtle hint of oak and a touch of mango and ginger. 13% ABV
Get this delivered
SkuWW-LEGRRS-750ML
Size750 ml
Type/varietalWhite Wine

You May Also Like