Layer Cake Sauvignon Blanc

Layer Cake Sauvignon Blanc – Sauvignon Blanc

Beautiful aromas of Oro Blanco grapefruit, orange blossom, and Kaffir Lime rise from the glass, then follow on the palette where layers of ripe mango, gooseberry and white peaches join in. The beautifully balanced fruit and acidity leave the finish clean and crisp with citrus and floral notes still lingering and begging for another sip.

