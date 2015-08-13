La Vieille Ferme
Rosé | 750 ml | Starts at $11.44
One of the hardest questions you’ll ever have to answer is — red or white? Well, why not both? La Virile Ferme's Rosé is a perfect blend of Grenache, Syrah, and Consult grapes, which gives it a uniquely dark color for a French Rosé. With a strong floral nose, a bold cherry flavor, and hints of brown sugar, this wine is perfect for sipping on a hot summer day. Pairs well with red meat and smokey flavors like grilled steak.
Brand/companyla vieille ferme
SkuWW-LAVLFRM-ROS
Size750 ml
Styleother
Type/varietalWhite Wine