La Petite Perriére
Home/Rosé All Day/La Petite Perriére

La Petite Perriére

Rosé | 750 ml | Starts at $16.49
Aromas suggestive of a summer garden with raspberries, strawberries, red currants and violets. 12% ABV.
Get this delivered
SkuWW-LAPT-750ML
Size750 ml
Type/varietalWhite Wine

You May Also Like