Josh Cellars
Home/White Wine/Josh Cellars

Josh Cellars

Rosé | 750 ml | Starts at $17.49
California. Aromas and flavors of fresh strawberries and juicy white peaches. Crisp citrus flavor. 12.5% ABV
Get this delivered
SkuWW-J25595-750ML
Size750 ml
Type/varietalwhite wine

You May Also Like